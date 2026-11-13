Trinidad: Three bodies recovered after boat collision in Chaguaramas, search continues for missing persons

One victim was identified as 38-year-old Anil Ahyee, while authorities are working to identify two other bodies recovered during the search operation.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two people have died during a boat collision that took place in Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago, as the search and rescue teams have found three bodies. The latest victim was discovered late Thursday night, November 12, 2026.

The first body was identified as 38-year-old Anil Ahyee of Carenage by his mother shortly before 9:00 am on Thursday. He was discovered floating near Point Cannings, Chaguaramas.

Hours later, Hunters Search and Rescue, led by Captain Vallence Rambharat, reported that a second body was discovered at Scotland Bay at around 10:00 pm. The body has been taken to the Forensic Science Centre at Federation Park for formal identification.

The Coast Guard also found a third body from the sea on Friday, November 13. Authorities are working to identify the victim and locate their family.

While three bodies have been recovered, some victims remain missing in the sea. The originally listed numbers include 17-year-old Kieyanna Seechan, 18-year-old Amri “Ali” Mohammed, 23-year-old Jim Richards, 35-year-old Lorenzo Oliver, and Titus Augustine.

Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, police air and coastal units, and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team are still working to find the missing persons. Officials are also trying to identify the second and third victim.

Investigations into the collision remain ongoing, as police are working to determine the circumstances and motive behind the incident.

Locals have taken to social media to share their prayers for the victims. One user commented, “It was 6.30 at night. How in a pirogue they could see who was driving the other boat who had a number youngsters aboard. Ask them if they had running lights. lets start to make sense of what really happened and stop the misinformation, Time to investigate the captain of the pirogue.”

Another stated, “The sea is so vast in area yet there was a collision?? We are not talking about a narrow road or steam - this is the sea. Something is not too right about this.”