Saint Lucia boat collision leaves 3 dead, 14 injured as search continues

Search and rescue operations continue off Saint Lucia after a collision between two vessels near Anse Cochon left at least three people dead, 14 injured and several others requiring emergency assistance.

Saint Lucia: At least three people have been reported dead and 14 others injured after two vessels collided off Anse Cochon on Saint Lucia's western coast on Saturday night, July 18. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, confirmed the government officials.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) noted that the collision occurred in the waters off Soufrière and Canaries at about 11:55 p.m. and involved the vessel Ocean Angel and the pirogue Mango Tours.

Further investigations indicate that Mango Tours was travelling south while Ocean Angel was heading north when the vessels collided head-on. Mango Tours sank as a result of the impact. Ocean Angel also sustained damage, and a section of the vessel has been recovered by the authorities.

Police identified the deceased as 21-year-old Mhakeida Nestor of La Fargue, Choiseul, and 25-year-old Debbie Dolor of Market Road, Soufrière. However, at the time of the press release two male individuals were missing but later in the afternoon the dead body of one of the men was allegedly recovered from the sea. The man has been identified as Marley. Although, no further details have yet been disclosed by the authorities in this matter.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre extended condolences to the families of Nestor and Dolor on behalf of the government, saying the nation mourns with them "during this time of immense grief." He also wished the injured a full recovery and said the families of those still missing remained in his thoughts.

Pierre appreciated the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, the Saint Lucia Fire Service, the Coast Guard and medical personnel for their response, and said the government would continue supporting the ongoing search and investigation.

He lastly mentioned and urged the Saint Lucians, “at this difficult time, I ask all Saint Lucians to keep the victims, their families, the injured, the missing, and the emergency responders in their thoughts and prayers."

Several people sustained injuries in the collision, including broken limbs, according to police and a rescuer who spoke to local media. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

Furthermore, A rescuer told reporters that survivors who were on board were found clinging to wreckage before being brought to a nearby beach for treatment.

The incident has raised public concern over the marine safety practices, as a user commented, “My sincerest condolence to all who mourn. Let us stop blaming the sea. My father, a boat builder, fisherman and World War II sea captain, took me to see him when I was four years old. He taught me a very important lesson about the sea. He said, "The sea may allow you an error, but never a mistake. If you make mistakes at sea, you generally end up dead". I have lived bt that even when going for a swim. Most of these boating accidents just don't happen, they are caused. Let us respect the sea.”

Police have not yet said what caused the collision however, a few sources alleged that alcohol was also one of the factors at play in this tragic accident. The RSLPF extended condolences to the families of the deceased and said further information would be released as it is verified.