Antigua and Barbuda showcases cuisine and culture on BBC MasterChef finals week

The episode showcased the islands’ cuisine, culture and local talent, as finalists took part in culinary challenges across key heritage and tourism sites.

Antigua and Barbuda: The local cuisine, culture and talent of Antigua and Barbuda got featured as a destination in a special Finals Week episode of BBC Masterchef watched by the international audience. The episode aired on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

In the episode, the programme's final four contestants travelled to Antigua and Barbuda for a culinary journey highlighting the destination's culture, food heritage, local chefs, communities and landmark locations.

The episode was featured as a part of the acclaimed 22nd series of BBC MasterChef and the first season fronted by new judging duo Grace Dent and Anna Haugh. The programme was filmed in November 2025 and was secured by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s UK team under the leadership of Cherrie Osborne, Director of Tourism for the UK and Europe.

The episode was described by the tourism officials as one of the destination’s most significant international television feature opportunities to date, introducing Antigua and Barbuda to the audience across UK and beyond.

In the episode, the contestants were to undertake three challenges across the destination. The first challenge took place at UNESCO World Heritage of Nelson’s Dockyard, where they had to prepare traditional Antiguan dishes for 20 local diners, showcasing the authentic culinary traditions and flavours to the international viewers.

Further on the competition moved to the Jumby Bay Estate House, where famous Antiguan chef Eustace Cabral Jr. challenged the contestants to recreate dishes inspired by Caribbean cuisine using local ingredients and modern cooking techniques.

For the final challenge, the contestants created a bespoke dining experience inspired by their time in the islands. Invited guests included cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Clare Roberts, Deputy Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda,KCN, KC, and Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority CEO Colin C. James.

Osborne noted that the Tourism Authority was delighted to see Antigua and Barbuda featured on one of the world’s most recognised cooking programmes. She said MasterChef provided a powerful platform to showcase the destination’s cuisine, culture and heritage to a global audience.

She stated, "We are delighted to see Antigua and Barbuda featured on one of the world’s most recognised cooking programmes. MasterChef provided a powerful platform to showcase our cuisine, culture and heritage to a global audience, highlighting the warmth and authenticity that define our islands.

Opportunities like this are invaluable for tourism, as today’s travellers are increasingly motivated by meaningful, experience-led storytelling, with food playing a central role. We hope the programme inspires viewers to discover Antigua and Barbuda for themselves, and we extend our sincere thanks to Mrs. Ann Marie Martin, Parks Commissioner, National Parks Authority for her support in bringing the filming to life.”

The programme broadcast followed the successful conclusion of Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month and further strengthened the destination's position as more than just a beach destination, strengthening the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s ongoing strategy to secure high-profile international exposure for the destination through it.