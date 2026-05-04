Antigua and Barbuda launches Culinary Month 2026 with island-wide food events
The month-long festival includes Restaurant Week, Eat Like a Local tours, FAB Fest, Curated Chef Events and the Caribbean Food Forum, highlighting Antigua and Barbuda’s vibrant culinary scene.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
Antigua and Barbuda: The official schedule for the Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month 2026 has been unveiled by the authorities. The festival will feature local cuisine, famous chefs, and unique dining locations. Each event is designed to celebrate the island’s rich food culture and Caribbean heritage.
The month features five main events, creating a mix of dining, learning, and entertainment. The Restaurant Week runs from May 3 to 17, offers set lunch and dinner menus priced at US$25, $50, and $75 at more than 50 local restaurants.
Eat Like A Local is a month-long event that includes exploring roadside vendors, small cookshops, and hidden neighborhood food spots. The Caribbean Food Forum will present a half day symposium on the future of Caribbean gastronomy and culinary tourism on May 21.
FAB Fest will be held on May 23 and will include food, art, and beverages. It will also feature live chef demonstrations, local vendors, art, and live music. The Curated Chef Events, which run from May 22 to 30, gives attendees a chance to dine at an exclusive level with famous Caribbean chefs and local talents in very limited seat restaurants.
Culinary Month Schedule
May 3–17
Restaurant Week (Pre-fix menus and 50+restaurants)
May 10
Farmers Only (Farm themed foodie day party)
May 20
Mama Lolly’s Supper Club Pop-Up
May 21
Caribbean Food Forum (Hybrid industry conference)
May 22
Chef Collab Dinner (Features Chefs Andi Oliver, Kareem Roberts, Kerth Gumbs)
May 23
FAB Fest (Demos + tastings + music + art village)
May 24
Puerto Rican-inspired Beach BBQ (Chef Angel Barreto + DJ + live entertainment)
May 26
Korean-inspired tasting dinner (Chef Angel Barreto)
May 27
Chef Collab Dinner (Chefs Paul Carmichael, Tristen Epps, Claude Lewis)
May 29
Collab Dinner (Caribbean Women Chefs featuring Brigette Joseph, Maurine Bowers, Nina Compton, Suzanne Bar)
May 30
Finale Beach Party + Cookout (Chef Devan Rajkumar, Executive Chef Amalin Raj, Guest pastry chefs)
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
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