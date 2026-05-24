Caribbean Airlines adds Barbados-Guyana flights for CPL 2026 Matches

Caribbean Airlines will operate additional nonstop services between Barbados and Guyana in September 2026 to meet increased travel demand linked to upcoming cricket matches and regional tourism.

Barbados: Caribbean Airlines has announced new nonstop flights between Barbados and Guyana, as a response to high demand for air travel for the upcoming matches in Barbados.

Direct flights will be available for passengers between Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados and Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana from September 2026. The additional flights will make travel easier during the matches and will also promote regional tourism and connection.

“The cricket excitement is heading to Barbados! Don’t miss a single match — we’ve added flights so you can jet off from Cheddi Jagan International Airport non-stop to Barbados,” stated Caribbean Airlines via an official Facebook post.

Barbados to Guyana - Flight Schedule

For flights from Barbados to Georgetown, the flight schedule begins from Thursday, September 17. The flight will depart at 11:35 am and will arrive in Guyana at 12:55 pm. Flights will also operate on Friday, September 18, departing at 8:55 am and arriving at 10:15 am.

The flight will also depart at 11:35 am on Saturday, September 19 and will arrive in Guyana at 12:55 pm. On Monday, September 21, the departure time will be 1:00 pm and arrival time 2:20 pm. The last flight will leave Barbados at 12:35 pm and arrive in Georgetown at 1:55 pm on Tuesday, September 22.

Guyana to Barbados - Flight Schedule

For visitors coming to Barbados from Georgetown, flights on September 17 and 19 will leave at 1:50 pm and land at Grantley Adams International Airport at 3:05 pm. Another flight will operate on Friday, September 18, from 11:05 pm to 12:20 pm.

The next available flight will leave on Monday, September 21, at 3:15 pm and will land in Barbados at 4:30 pm. The final flight will leave at 2:50 pm on September 22 and will land in Barbados at 4:05 pm.