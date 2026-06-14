BermudAir launches direct flights from Toronto to Turks and Caicos Islands this December

The new weekly service from Toronto to Providenciales is expected to boost winter tourism, improve regional connectivity, and offer Canadian travellers a direct route to the Caribbean destination.

Turks and Caicos: The Turks and Caicos island is all set to welcome a significant expansion of air services during the 2026-27 winter tourism season with BermudAir. The launch of a new direct flight service from Toronto Pearson International Airport by BermudAir will further strengthen the destination’s accessibility and regional connectivity to the Canadian market.

The expansion was announced by the Turks and Caicos Islands Airports Authority (TCIAA) and Experience Turks and Caicos on their official Facebook account. The BermudaAir airline has declared that it will begin the services to the Turks and Caicos Islands on December 19 that will mark it as a new travel option for Canadian visitors in the Caribbean region.

According to the new Schedule, BermudAir will offer weekly services. The route will operate every Saturday from May 1,2027.

The service will build convenient connections between Toronto and Providenciales during the peak winter travel season.

The flight will depart Toronto Pearson at 2:45 p.m and arrive in the Turks and Caicos Islands at 6:40 p.m. The flight will further take off to Anguilla, offering additional regional connectivity within the Caribbean.

The return service will depart from Providenciales at 11:00 a.m. and land in Toronto at 3:00 p.m. BermudaAir Chief Executive Officer Adam Scott described the Turks and Caicos Islands as the jewels of the Caribbean, and highlighted the destinations’ beauty with enthusiasm.

Both Turks and Caicos and Anguilla are jewels of the Caribbean, Scott said.

The new airlift represents a new opportunity for the Turks and Caicos Islands to attract visitors and grow the destinations’ tourism sector. The growing demand among the Canadian travellers for premium Caribbean vacation experiences has initiated the airline’s decision to introduce the new route.

Hon. Zhavargo Jolly, Minister of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands, described the partnership as an important step toward expanding tourism opportunities and strengthening regional connectivity, and welcomed the announcement.

We are proud to partner with BermudAir to strengthen regional connectivity and expand travel opportunities throughout the Caribbean region, the Minister noted.

Minister Jolly further added that the enhanced connections among Bermuda, Anguilla, and the Turks and Caicos Islands will attract visitors exploring multiple destinations throughout the region.

Enhanced connections between Bermuda, Anguilla, and the Turks and Caicos Islands open the door for visitors exploring the region to discover our multi-island destination, perhaps for the very first time, while also fostering stronger cultural and economic ties among our neighbouring territories, the Minister added.

Carl Jones, Head of Aviation Business Development at Toronto Pearson, mentioned that the service expands travel opportunities for Canadian passengers while introducing a new route option to the region.

The expanded service is anticipated to boost tourism during the peak winter season while providing travelers with additional nonstop options to one of the Caribbean's most popular destinations.

The service is further expected to strengthen the Turks and Caicos Islands' reputation as a world-class destination for travellers seeking a luxury Caribbean escape.