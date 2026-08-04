18-year-old shot dead in Belize City, one suspect detained

Police have detained one suspect and are searching for a second after 18-year-old Ewart Hernandez was fatally shot near Vernon Street in Belize City on Sunday afternoon.

Belize: An 18-year-old boy was shot and killed in Belize City on Sunday. One suspect has been detained in connection to the shooting.

The deceased man has been identified as Ewart Hernandez, who was shot at 1:15 pm on August 2, 2026, near Vernon Street. Police officers were on patrol duty when they heard a gunshot. Upon arrival, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Hernandez was taken to a medical facility for immediate medical attention. Despite all efforts by the medical personnel, he died due to his injuries.

According to the police, surveillance from the incident caught Hernandez riding his motorcycle on Vernon Street before stopping near the intersection with Partridge Street, while he remained seated on his motorcycle. Several minutes later, two men approached him. Police said that one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, hitting Hernandez before fleeing the area.

A man that fit the description of the suspect was arrested soon after the shooting and is still in police custody as the investigation continues. Police are still looking for the second suspect, who remains at large.

It was also said that video footage from the security systems of the city were used by authorities to trace and arrest the suspects involved. It was also confirmed by investigators that the arrested suspect is known to law enforcement, which was not the case for Hernandez.

The shooting was initially reported near the St Martin de Porres Swift Hall on Vernon Street. Police have not shared any known motive behind the murder, but there are claims that Hernandez was targeted and was robbed of his chain before he was shot. The investigation remains ongoing.