Trinidadian arrested in Guyana for alleged cybercrime involving leaked intimate videos

A 31-year-old Trinidadian businessman was arrested in Guyana for allegedly sharing intimate photos and videos of young women without their consent.

Guayana: A Trinidadian national was arrested in Guyana on Monday, February 2, in connection with the alleged leak of intimate videos and photos of the young woman. The victims reported the cybercrime, saying that “their intimate photos and videos were shared online without their consent.”

According to the Guyana police force, the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Gabriel Harrigan, a Trinidadian businessman and a well-known entrepreneur often referred to by the alias "Batman,” used to post pictures and explicit videos of multiple young Guyanese women on social media platforms.

The officers stated that multiple female victims have reported a similar incident involving one man while confirming that “their pictures and videos are being posted online without their consent.”

Following which, the police personnel launched their investigation into the matter and discovered that this was not his first cybercrime act “he has been previously charged in his own nation, Trinidad, for a shooting outside a nightclub on Ariapita Avenue that wounded three people, where he was denied bail at the time and remanded until July 2025.”

Responding to which, on February 2, the officers immediately tracked his location and arrested him from a local laboratory and took him to the station where later he is being investigated for the alleged crime under the Guyana Cybercrime Act.

However, during the interrogation, the suspect denied all the allegations while claiming that “his mobile phone was stolen and later got hacked. And the videos and photos which were posted online were posted without his knowledge and consent.”

He further claimed that “last month he received a message via Instagram where an unknown individual threatened him to "shoot up" his home, where he later reported the incident to the officials,” while saying that “I am also a victim of extortion.”

Since then the officers started their investigation where they also seized all the electronic items of the suspect including his phone, laptop and a full cybercrime probe has been launched to determine how the videos were accessed, stored, and distributed.

Authorities stated an investigation is ongoing into the incident, claiming that all the female victims are brave enough who reported the incident. Along with that they also urged the other females to be aware and safe and not get indulge and intimate with an male without knowing his background.