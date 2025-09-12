Lola Doll Shooting: Police arrest technician for filming influencer in hospital, investigation continues

As Lola Doll recovers in the hospital, a 20-year-old Orthopedic Technician has been arrested for allegedly taking and sharing explicit images and videos of the influencer after her shooting.

Guyana: As the police are continuing with investigations surrounding the murder attempt on social media influencer Lolita Callender also widely known as Lola Doll who was ambushed and shot multiple times while in her car outside her home at Texas Square, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown on Saturday, September 6th, 2025, at around 11:35 p.m.

As the influencer, Lola Doll is in the hospital recovering, the police have made an arrest of a 20-year-old Orthopedic Technician who allegedly shot an image and a video of the private area of the popular influencer’s body after she was admitted to the hospital following her shooting incident.

The incident happened just moments after the influencer was ambushed outside her home by a lone gunman on a motorcycle and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation when the 20-year-old technician, recorded Lola Doll on a stretcher and sent the photos to his ex-girlfriend with the time ranging between Saturday, 6th September, 2025.

The video which has since been widely shared across multiple social media platforms. Soon after the 20-year-old Orthopedic Technician was arrested by the police and admitted that he did the filming of Lola Doll, only to send it to his ex-girlfriend via WhatsApp and does not know how the video ended up on the social media platforms as he had deleted it from his phone.

The authorities ended up ceasing his phone and taking it to CID HQ for an analysis by the Head of the Cybercrimes Unit. The 20-year-old is presently in police custody, as efforts are being made by the authorities to locate his ex-girlfriend.

Although fresh speculations are surfacing on social media platforms as a video circulating on with a woman speaking while recording an arm at the hospital claiming to be Lola Doll has made some startling allegation that she saw the person who shot her.

Claiming that he is identified as “Oney”.

Meanwhile, the Police seem to have found no evidence to confirm that Paul Daby Junior known as Randell to be responsible for the shooting of Lola Doll as according to CCTV footage, his alibi checks out that he was at home at the time of the shooting .

Daby’s attorney, Siand Dhurjon confirmed the news saying that investigators even accompanied Daby to his home to assist in the retrieval of the CCTV footage to support his alibi.

The Police also confirmed that the first suspect was also released on $500,000 bail with the condition that he reports to the Police.

Lola Doll’s condition at hospital has reportedly been improving as she has now begun collaborating with the Police by having interviews about the shooting.