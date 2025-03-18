Former Grenadian PM Dr Keith Mitchell collapses mid-speech during NNP meeting

A video shows Mitchell telling the crowd, ‘Sisters and brothers, I am blacking out,’ before falling at the podium.

Grenada: The former Prime Minister of Grenada Dr Keith Mitchell reportedly collapsed on Monday evening while addressing supporters of the Opposition New National Party (NNP) during a meeting. The 78-year-old former PM, who served from 1995 to 2008 and again from 2013 to 2022, suddenly collapsed while presenting his response to the budget.

The People’s Parliament session took place on Monday at the Happy Hill Secondary School. A video circulating on social media shows Mitchell who served as the head of government in Grenada from 1995 to 2008 and from 2013 to 2022 telling the attendees ‘Sisters and brothers, I am blacking out’ before taking a deep breath and tumbling towards the side of the podium as people rushed to his assistance.

Following the incident, the former leader was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, leader of the National Democratic Congress, urged the citizens to keep the former Prime Minister in their prayers after the incident. The statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said that it has been made aware of the sudden collapse of Dr Mitchell, Member of Parliament for St George Northwest.

The statement added that PM Dickon Mitchell is wishing Dr Mitchell a speedy recovery and extended his best wishes to him and his family.

Notably, Dr Mitchell recently stepped down as opposition leader but remains Member of Parliament for St George Northwest. The current Opposition Leader Emmalin Pierre also assured all Grenadians that Mitchell is well.

Through an official statement on behalf of NNP, she said that while battling the flu, he remained committed to delivering his budget response to the country but while sharing a heartfelt story of witnessing the passing of a very close family member last night, he became overwhelmed with emotions and discontinued his presentation.

Pierre, who took over the leadership of NNP from Mitchell last year added that he is in good spirits now and he appreciates the concerns and well wishes of everyone.