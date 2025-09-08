Lola Doll shooting: Suspect Paul Daby Jr wanted by Police

On Saturday night, September 6, Lola Doll was shot at close range while sitting in her white Mercedes Benz at Texas Square, East Ruimveldt.

The police force have issued a wanted notice for Paul Daby Junior, who also goes by the name Randell, in connection with the shooting of social media star and artist Lolita Callender, popularly known as Lola Doll.

The suspect’s last known location was Lot 127 ‘D’ Aguair Park, Georgetown. He was among four other Guyanese who were wanted by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in June for drug trafficking.

Details of the incident

The shooting took place on Saturday night, September 6, at Texas Square, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Lola Doll was sitting in her white Mercedes Benz when a man on a motorcycle approached her vehicle and fired several close range shots through the window.

She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she lost a great amount of blood and due to injuries in the neck, face, hand, side, and right leg. The artist is reported to have been in critical yet stable condition as she remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit as the medical team continues their efforts to save her.

The police have launched a full-scale investigation into the case. CCTV footage from the area is being checked for clues. Also, a man was arrested earlier following the attack, but no information regarding him or the motive has been made public as of now.

The attack has taken the community by shock, particularly fans of Lola Doll, who are sharing their prayers and support for the artist and her family in tough times. Investigations continue as police officers search for the person behind and the motive behind the shooting.