Tensions rise between US and Venezuela amid Caribbean drug crackdown, US Military targets Tren de Aragua links

US military actions in the Caribbean continue to escalate tensions with Venezuela, as fighter jet encounters and drug trafficking operations intensify.

Trinidad and Tobago: Increased tension is brewing between the United States and Venezuela, as US military personnel continue to crack down on drug trafficking in the Caribbean, which they allege is linked to the Venezuelan government.

This comes after US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, revealed that the military had killed 11 suspected Tren de Aragua drug runners off the Venezuelan coastline. Meanwhile, on Thursday, two armed Venezuelan F-16 fighter jets allegedly flew over the USS Jason Dunham, reported several Defense Department officials who further described this as a ‘show of force’.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while speaking in a press conference in Ecuador on September 4, noted the recent drug crackdown that killed 11 drug traffickers while citing the support of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar against drug traffickers from Venezuela.

He highlighted Trinidad and Tobago as being in support of the US' operations against drug traffickers from Venezuela. Rubio noted that this time, the US will take a more aggressive approach, targeting the root of the problem rather than just intercepting drug dealers in speedboats, as done in previous arrests.

“Cooperative governments are gonna help us identify them and find them and blow them up if that’s what it takes,” Rubio proceeded to cite that other governments who have also suffered from the drug trafficking will also help to bring Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to justice.

"The president says he wants to wage war because they've been doing this for 30 years and no one has responded," he added, stressing that while the US has taken action, it may not be necessary with friendly governments, as they may take it upon themselves to arrest Maduro, with the US offering support.

The U.S. is even standing up to call Venezuela not being run by a government but a Maduro drug trafficking syndicate.

Venezuelan Leadership Fires Back

Tensions between the two governments began to simmer from early August after the U.S. government announced a $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest. But the U.S. did not stop there and followed with a bounty notice, by deploying over 40,000 of military personnel, three warships, and other military vessels to the Caribbean region.

"They want to lead you into a bloodbath and stain the name 'Trump' with blood for centuries," Maduro recently warned Donald Trump to "be careful" of Marco Rubio's manipulation and his alleged plot for bloodshed. He further accused Marco Rubio of wanting to stain Trump’s hands with South American, Caribbean, Venezuelan blood by waging a terrible, full-scale war with the country that will affect the entire continent.

While speaking at a press conference, Maduro stated that he knows Trump to be a smart man and he will do what’s right. Meanwhile the Venezuelan Minister of Defence Padrino Lopez firmly stated that if the U.S. dares to set foot on Venezuelan soil they are going to fight.

He said that, “Today we are better prepared to defend peace, sovereignty, and territorial integrity." Citing the U.S. as a ‘threat’ after the U.S. 's deployment of over 40,000 troops and 5 warships Maduro has begun getting ready for what might unfold between the two countries. Calling civilians to join the Venezuelan Military backup force in preparation.

Furthermore, the United States Navy held military exercises in Puerto Rico on Friday, September 5, with two amphibious vehicles and helicopters being put through their paces. The exercises come on the heels of news that the U.S. will be sending 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico for operations targeting drug cartels.

The U.S. has shown no sign of backing down as the deployment of more military vessels and personnel is expected to be arriving to the Caribbean waters this week, although Maduro has expressed the willingness to have a sit down with Trump and discuss matters besides the two countries' differences.

A request that Trump is yet to respond except more deployment of vessels is expected but experts have cited no intention from Trump to invade Venezuela as of yet.