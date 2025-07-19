Saturday, 19th July 2025
Sunrise Airways launches new flights to Tortola, beginning July 27

Flights on the new routes will be available at fares starting as low as $174.

Tortola: Sunrise Airways is all set to expand its Caribbean network by adding Tortola into its route. Starting July 27, travellers will be able to enjoy flights from Antigua, Sint Maarten, St Kitts, Dominica, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada.  

These flights will be available for very reasonable fares, starting from as low as $174, said the airlines.  

Taking to Facebook, the airline said, “More destinations, more connections, more Caribbean! Secure your seat now at www.sunriseairways.net.”

 

The regional carrier said that the new route is part of its aim to continuing expanding its footprint across the region. According to Travel Weekly, a new operating certificate will allow the airline to fly to Tortola and there will be new routes from Santo Domingo to Tortola, St. Kitts, and St. Maarten/St. Martin. 

It was further mentioned that the new extended reach they have now under the new air operator’s certificate along with a series of new interline agreements they entered into in recent weeks, creates a host of new multi-destination flight options, added convenience as well as more choice for the customers based in the region and global travellers keen on experiencing several destinations while visiting the region.  

At present, Sunrise Airlines has interline agreements with Winair, Bahamas Air and Air Caraibes and the airline expects to add interlining with LIAT 2020, French Bee and Caribbean Airlines.  

Also, Sunrise has named Gary Stone as its new CEO. Stone had been Sabre's vice president and regional general manager for Latin America and the Caribbean. 

The airline, at present, provide services to a number of destinations including Dominican Republic, United States, Panama, Cuba, Sint Maarten, Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines, to name a few.  

With these new flights, the airline will be easing travellers seeking to travel regionally during the upcoming vacation season which runs till December.  

Monica Walker

