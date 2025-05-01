Major progress on Dominica International Airport as runway takes shape: Reports

PM Skerrit said work on Dominica’s International Airport is on schedule, with major progress in site preparation and runway construction.

Dominica: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, during a recent press conference, provided a detailed update on the progress of Dominica’s International Airport. With major advancements in site preparation, drainage, foundational works and runway alignment, Dominica is steadily moving closer to realising this long-cherished dream.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s full commitment to completing the airport and called upon the citizens for their continued support and patience.

“Work on Dominica’s International Airport Project is ongoing and remains on schedule, with major progress in site preparation and runway construction,” he said.

He added that he is pleased to report that works on the airport are ongoing and proceeding in accordance with the phase construction schedule. According to Dr Skerrit, substantial progress has been made in critical areas, including site preparation, drainage and foundational works as well as stockpiling of materials.

Moreover, he said that the site preparation is now significantly advanced and informed that the construction of landside buildings, including the passenger terminal and related facilities is set to commence shortly.

“Additionally, the runway, a critical component of the project, is quickly taken form,” he added.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit also addressed the questions in the public as to why the team is not finishing the runway before doing the terminal buildings and said that the engineers and the contractors have informed him that once runway alignment is set, it has to rest for one year, before they can place the concrete and asphalt on it. “So, it has to go for maybe two rainy seasons before you can place concrete and asphalt in it,” he added.

He further said it is a huge site which is why he understands that there has been also some public discussions and speculation regarding the pace of activities and work is ongoing. The Prime Minister said that it is not a flat land which is why the team has to do a lot of moving at the airport and reaffirmed that the government of Dominica remains firmly committed to seeing this project through to completion.

He asked the citizens for the continued patience and support of Dominican people as they work to realizing this long-anticipated dream.