Shocking: US Embassy issues security alert in Bahamas amid alarming reports of r*pe, assault

Bahamas: In a shocking development, the United States Embassy in Nassau has released a security alert warning the citizens of USA of the risk associated with renting jet skies in the Bahamas, especially around Nassau and Paradise Island beaches.

The press release added that two US citizens women reported rapes during the past month and also emphasised that three rapes were reported in 2024. While the identities of the two females have not been revealed by the Embassy, but it confirmed that they were US tourist who arrived in the Bahamas for vacation.

According to the US Embassy, women victims reported that male jet ski operators picked them up from downtown Nassau and also Paradise Island beaches after identifying locations from Junkanoo Beach to Saunders Beach as well as Cabbage Beach. It continued to say that the victims said that they were raped and assaulted on the isolated islands near New Providence.

In addition to the reports of sexual assault, the alert further highlighted a number of serious accidents noting that since August 2024, four US citizens have been hospitalised with injuries from jet ski accidents. Of these, two individuals required emergency evacuations to the United States because of the severeness of their injuries.

As a result of this, the US government employees in the Bahamas are prohibiting from renting or using jet skies on Paradise and New Providence Islands. The Embassy also urged travellers to take extra precautions and advised the US citizens to avoid renting jet skies in the Bahamas adding that, “be aware of your surroundings, stay alert in public restrooms near Nassau beaches, and always follow local weather and marine alerts.”

Following the alert, the locals are expressing their disgust over the development and demanding questions over these serious allegations.

Taking to Facebook Amanda Smith said, “The Bahamas needs to SUE those two American women that lied about being raped in Grand Bahama. Those men were fired from their jobs. Those women made claims on international news and there were no consequences for their actions. Some Americans are too entitled, racist and reckless when they come here. It's about time the BAHAMAS FIGHTS BACK concerning them staining our name.”