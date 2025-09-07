Guyana: Social Media Star Lola Doll shot outside Georgetown home, police arrest suspect

Social media star Lola Doll, known as Lolita Callender, was shot multiple times outside her Georgetown home, with police making an arrest in connection to the attack.

Guyana: The Guyana Police Force has arrested a man in connection to a shooting which took place on Saturday, September 6, 2025. A famous social media personality and breakout artist Lolita Callender, who is popularly known as Lola Doll, was found wounded in front of her house.

She was shot multiple times outside her home in Texas Square, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown. The attack took place at around 11:35 pm while Lola was seated in her white Mercedes Benz.

Police Investigation

According to official police reports, a man on a motorcycle approached her car and started shooting at a close range. Multiple bullets went through the window, hitting the artist in the neck, face, hand, side, and right leg.

The 33-year old was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where doctors said that she was in critical condition due to heavy blood loss. She remains in critical yet stable condition as doctors continue with their tests and treatment as investigations proceed.

An extensive investigation was launched into the case as police continue to review the nearby CCTV cameras for the footage. The investigators are looking for any evidence which might help with the case.

The man who was arrested as a suspect earlier today, remains in custody as the police have not yet released any information regarding the suspect, like name or age, nor the motive behind the shooting of Lola Doll.

This incident has shocked the artist’s fans, who are praying for her to get better as they ask the police to find the person behind the shooting. They have taken to social media, with one commenting, “Speed recovery. Sorry to hear this,” while another wrote, “Who ever do that to you will pay.”

Lola doll became famous as a makeup artist and entertainer, gaining thousands of fans from across Guyana and the Caribbean. As of Sunday, September 7, the search to find the evidence and the gunman continues, as Lola remains in hospital for further treatment.