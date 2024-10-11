T&T Shadow Minister Haynes-Alleyne calls for stronger anti-bullying measures in schools

Trinidad and Tobago: Shadow Minister for Education and Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes Alleyne is calling for stronger measures to curb bullying in schools after the tragic death of a 15-year-old boy. He expressed his deep condolences to the Lalchan family after the teenager took his own life on October 3, 2024.



Jayden Lalchan, a student of St Stephen’s College, had reportedly faced bullying both in person and online for several years. The incident has sparked outrage across the island nation.



While expressing his condolences, Haynes-Alleyne said that his loss is a tragedy that has sent shockwaves across the nation, and he is praying that his family and loved ones find comfort during this incredibly difficult time.



The Shadow Minister further acknowledged the significant efforts made by the victim’s family to address the bullying, saying that the lack of impactful intervention from Form 1 to Form 4 is a clear sign of insufficient policies and responses within the school system across Trinidad and Tobago.



She said that as the Member of Parliament, she has met various families seeking assistance to address bullying in schools. She emphasised that unfortunately, recurring challenges include the lack of action from school administrators as well as the unavailability of proper student support resources.



This is why, she said, she continues to advocate for a stronger Student Support Services Division.



Anita Haynes Alleyne highlighted the need for schools in Trinidad and Tobago to be safe spaces for students and called for the introduction of emotional regulation and conflict resolution skills as part of the curriculum of the school.



The Minister also noted the significance of creating safe spaces within schools where students can seek assistance if they feel unsafe due to any reason, especially bullying.



Moreover, she called for the execution of a strict no-tolerance bullying policy that holds offenders accountable for their actions.