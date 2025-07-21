Guyana: Mother of three shot dead by ex-partner at wedding reception, suspect in custody

The tragic incident reportedly happened around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday at the R & R Hotel in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Guyana: A tragic act of violence has left the Guyanese community mourning, after 26-year-old Jenel Pollydore, a mother of three and teacher by profession, was shot dead at a wedding reception on Saturday by an ex-partner identified as Shaka Vaughn Phillips.

The tragic incident allegedly occurred on Saturday night around 9:20 p.m. at the R & R Hotel in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden. As Pollydore was attending a wedding reception with family members, friends, and relatives.

Allegedly while at the reception entrance Pollydore was confronted by 21-year-old Phillips of Amelia’s Ward also known as her ex-partner with whom they share a child.

The two allegedly got into an argument when Phillips confronted her on why she was not responding to his calls. As the argument heated up Phillips proceeded to pull a handgun on her and fired at her.

Pollydore, attempting to save her life fled to the hotel's pool area, as Phillips followed her and fired two more gun shots before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Family members and guests, while in shock, proceeded to contact the authorities upon the police arrival they found Pollydore lying motionless on her face as she had sustained two gunshot wounds one on her face and the other on the back of her head.

The 26-year-old was rushed to Linden Hospital Complex where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police recovered two 9mm spent shells from the scene of the crime. And immediately launched a manhunt for Phillips who had been harassing Pollydore ever since their split.

According to sources the two were previously living together as Phillips was the father of her three-month-old baby. When the abuse became unbearable and Pollydore asked to split from Phillips.

But Phillips did not stop his pursuit as he would show up to her home and randomly called her to ask her where she was, who she was with even after she had gotten a restraining order for him.

Pollydore family members had initially asked her to block Phillips and stop all communications but she did not want to do it so as to not keep him away from his child.

The police confirmed on Sunday that they had captured the 21-year-old estranged husband who was arrested on 20, July for the murder of Jenel Pollydore; he is yet to appear before the court.