48-year-old Jenny Mohamed found dead after being reported missing; daughter confesses to killing

Guyana: 48-year-old Jenny Mohamed has been found dead in a garbage bag after being reported missing under suspicious circumstances on 10th of June 2025. The resident of Non Pareil Village was last seen on the Tuesday of June 10 when she last spoke with her sister via a phone call at 10 in the morning, but her WhatsApp activity stopped immediately after and when her sister tried to reach her, her phone had reportedly been switched off.

However, concerns over her disappearance were raised the following night—Wednesday, June 11 at around 9:00 p.m. when her husband, Robin Mohamed informed the family that she had gone missing although her personal belongings including her passport and national identification were still in the house. The husband reported that a police report had been filed, which was later confirmed by Officer Chance at the Vigilance Police Station.

At the same time, Sasha Mohamed (Saffia) who is Jenny’s daughter, and her son-in-law, Austin Bhimraj, who had been living with Jenny, were also reported missing.

The couple had allegedly been involved in a heated domestic altercation with Jenny on Monday night, June 9, during which Jenny reportedly asked them to vacate her home.

According to family members on the night Jenny went missing, Austin was at the local hospital seeking treatment for his injury. Although neither he nor his wife Sasha have given any statement or alibi to the police that pertains to where they were the night that their mother in law, Jenny disappeared.

Robin, Jenny’s husband has only raised suspicion on his alibi by giving conflicting versions as to where he was on the day of her disappearance saying that he was at work and at home but the timelines conflict with one another.

After the missing report was lodged, the Police went to investigate at Jenny's house, upon checking they found a substance, which they suspected to be blood. Following which, Jenny's husband, her daughter, and her son-in-law were taken into custody.

In a concerning development it was revealed, during the probe, the investigators questioned them, and found out where they had hidden her body.

Both Sasha Mohamed and Austin Bhimraj took the police to the site where Jenny’s body had been found wrapped in a tarpaulin and stuffed into a garbage bag. A knife was also found from the spot where she was dumped.

During the interrogation, Jenny's daughter admitted that she and her husband have killed her and dumped her body, citing that Jenny was an abusive woman.