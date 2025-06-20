St Kitts and Nevis: 15-year-old Janelika Romney missing, Police intensifies search

Following the development made rounds across social media, a young man from Anguilla publicly declared himself as the last known person to have spoken to the missing girl.

St Kitts and Nevis: A 15-year-old Janelika Romney has been reported missing from St Kitts since June 16, 2025. According to the information, the young girl, a student of Verchilds High School and a resident of New Guinea, was last seen wearing her school uniform.

Following the development made rounds across social media, a young man from Anguilla publicly declared himself as the last known person to have spoken to the missing girl.

Soon after her disappearance, the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force issued a nationwide alert and appealed to the public for urgent assistance in locating the missing girl. According to the police bulletin, she is brown-skinned, around 5 feet tall having black locs and brown eyes.

Reportedly, the young man who came forward with the information identified himself as Naz and revealed that he flew in from Anguilla specially to meet with Janelika. He further claims that she contacted him on Friday night and asked to speak to him face to face.

Naz publicly said, “I was the last person she was texting while she was in a vehicle. I called her and during one of those calls I heard a rumbling noise and then the call just ended. After that there was no reply, no response from her side, nothing.”

Naz said he shared all text and call logs with the police and cooperated fully with their investigation, even postponing his flight back to Anguilla in light of rising public scrutiny.

“People saying I have something to do with it, but I don’t. I came to meet her, yes. I gave the police everything. I’ve never been in a situation like this before. I feel off. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat,” he added.

According to him, Janelika had given him gifts during their last meeting which also included a cup with his name on it.

With this confession, police are still continuing with their thorough investigations and are urging the locals to keep an eye out for her.

Meanwhile, Minister Samal Duggins also issued a heartfelt public statement calling for calm, vigilance, and unity. He asked everyone to come together as a community and help find the young child.