Nevis: Artisan Village Night Market & Soca Monarch Teaser returns this July

St Kitts and Nevis: The vibrant Artisan Village Night Market and Soca Monarch Teaser is all set to take place on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Nevis Artisan Village, Pinneys Estate. The exciting market will open its doors to public at 6 pm and will remain open till midnight.

Artisans, artists, crafters and businesses alike will be on display in Nevis like never before during this event with the organisers expecting a huge turnout from across the region.

According to the information, Soca Monarch Entertainment will kick off at 8 pm with an amazing lineup of performers including Adowah, Bad Man Polo, Issa Kamal, Jeezy, Nutsey, Nikhail, and many more.

Organised by the Nevis Tourism Authority, the night market will feature multiple activities including art and craft, steel pan music, DJ Madlinks, well stocked bar and snacks as well as cultural performances.

While inviting everyone to be part of this exciting night, the authority said, “Let’s come together to support our talented artisans, vendors, and entertainers! It’s going to be a night of music, culture, and community spirit.”

The tourism authority further revealed a list of performers who will be setting the stage on fire during the event. These include Adowah, Bad Man Polo, Issa Kamal, Jeezy, Nutsey, Nikhail, Ras Browne, Syder, West Side, Ras Kelly, Rocco Dan, Blade, Adriel, Big 6, Hollywood, Luck Boss, Westside, Klymate, Keedo, Shanna and Delly Ranks.

With this Night Market, the organisers are looking forward to providing the local vendors with a perfect platform to showcase their goods and services to hundreds of people and make them reach across all households on the island.

Launched in 2021, this annual night market is hosted by the Nevis Tourism Authority in its continued efforts to enhance the tourism product on the island. The Ministry is also inviting all the vendors on the island to register themselves for the highly anticipated evening and be part of the same.