Saturday, 21st June 2025
Trinidad Prison Officer shot after leaving work, one suspect dies during escape

The victim was ambushed and shot near Piarco Plaza in Arouca shortly after completing his shift, allegedly followed by his attackers.

Trinidad and Tobago: A prison officer is in critical condition after being ambushed and shot several times by gunmen shortly after leaving the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Trinidad on Friday, June 20, 2025.  

The victim has been identified as Prison Officer 39-year-old Govindra Balgobin who just had completed his shift when he was allegedly followed by the suspects who opened fire on him while he was in his car near Piarco Plaza in Arouca.  

According to the information, the gunmen tried to flee in a white coloured wagon, speeding towards the west along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. During their haste, they swerved past several vehicles but lost control of the vehicle following which they crashed into light pole in the median near Trincity.  

One of the suspects was reportedly thrown from the vehicle upon impact and landed on the highway. It is reported that the dashcam footage captured the moment of the crash and also showed another suspect exiting the vehicle and fleeing across the highway into the nearby bushed.  

Moreover, police officials recovered a pistol from the wrecked vehicle and the injured suspect, who wore a garden glove, was rushed to the hospital under police guard and was declared dead on arrival. Police and emergency responders also arrived at the scene shortly after.  

Police further reported that the victim Balgobin was rushed to the hospital and remains in a critical condition while investigations into the incident continue.  

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country with several locals taking to Facebook to express their views of the same. “This country is too small, and the criminal element is too strong and far-reaching. Even from prison they are still able to operate. Whoever is in charge should consider concealing the identities of prison's officers for their protection,” wrote a user named Justin Papin while another user said, “As I said criminals karma is swift and hits back hard, when you rob, or take a life you won't have long to live to enjoy what you did.” 

Monica Walker

