Guyana: Autopsy says drowning, but father alleges foul play in Stacy Walton’s death

The Guyana Police Force confirmed that the cause of death was asphyxia and drowning following the examination.

Guyana: A post-mortem examination conducted on the dead body of the 22-year-old Stacy Walton has officially disclosed that the woman suffocated and drowned. However, the victim’s father said that the circumstances surrounding her death “don’t add up.”

According to the information, Walton, a businesswoman of Alexander Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, lost her life after the vehicle she was driving veered off the public road at East Berbice during the early hours of Friday, June 20, 2025.

While the police has said that Walton was found in a partially submerged car and the autopsy later confirmed that she died from asphyxia due to drowning, but her father is demanding answers about the extensive bruises on her body, her missing cellphone, and why the vehicle was parked at her boyfriend’s home instead of being lodged at the police station.

He said, “When I saw Stacy's body, I noticed bruises on her back and side, which suggested a violent struggle. There were puncture marks and blood spots. This wasn't an accident; this was murder. Alfred knew about it, and as a family, we demand justice for our child."

Earlier on Sunday, June 22, 2025, a postmortem examination with dissection took place on the woman’s body by government appointed pathologist Dr Bridgemohan. The body was identified to the doctor by the father of the deceased, Raoul Walton, a 57-year-old farmer from Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

In an official statement, the Guyana Police Force said that upon completion of the examination, the cause of the death was confirmed to be Asphyxia and Drowning. The body was then handed over to the family for burial.

The initial reports revealed that she was wearing her seat belt at the time when she lost control of her vehicle which then ended up in a trench on the southern side of the road. The vehicle, which was partially submerged, was then seen by locals who assisted in removing the driver, who was found in an unconscious state following which she was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

The female was pronounced dead upon arrival at the public hospital.