Guyana: Murder suspect found dead in apparent suicide days after brutal killing of 2 brothers

Guyana:26-year-old Kendell Joseph also known as James was found dead on Thursday morning at Kato Village, North Pakaraimas, Guyana, in what police believes to be a suspected suicide.

The victim is a resident of Amerindian and he was reportedly wanted for the brutal double murder of two farmers in Tuseneng Village.

According to the information, around 7 am on Thursday, Joseph’s mother, 44 year old Diana Peters left their residence with family members to have breakfast however when they came back at around 8 50 am, his sister, Lornia Joseph went to the back of the house and found him in an unresponsive condition.

The sister immediately informed her mother who called the police and reported the matter to the Kato Police Station. The deceased’s dead body was then taken to the Kato Cottage Hospital where a medical professional pronounced him dead.

Notably, Kendell Joseph had been on the run since July 11, 2025, after reportedly stabbing 34-year-old Clifton Thomas and 20-year-old Sylvester Thomas, both of whom were Amerindian farmers of Micopara Settlement, Tuseneng Village.

Following the investigations, the preliminary search revealed that Joseph and the two men were drinking together when an argument took place. During the alleged confrontation, Joseph armed himself with a sharp knife and fatally stabbed both the victims before fleeing the scene.

Both the victims were brothers, and the tragic killings left their family in a state of severe shock.

Earlier this week, police had issued a wanted bulletin for Joseph. As of now, the investigations into both the incidents are ongoing, said the police.

The locals have also expressed their shock regarding the incident with several of them calling it justice. “Hmmm justice was swift,” wrote a user named Beverly Hughes while another user said, “He get what he deserved, killed 2 brothers and then you can't live with yourself.”