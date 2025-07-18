Suitcase Murder: Michael Moore wanted for brutal killing of Candice Honore in Trinidad

Moore is wanted by police after allegedly killing Honore, then asking a neighbour for a suitcase, claiming he was heading to Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking turn of events, Michael Moore of San Louis Road Extension, Guaico/Tamana Road located in Trinidad’s Sangre Grande has been confirmed as the prime suspect in the horrific murder of 22-year-old Candice Honore who went missing on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

According to the information, Moore is now wanted by police after it was alleged that he murdered Honore at his residence following which he approached a neighbour and asked to borrow a suitcase while claiming that he was preparing to travel to the sister island of Tobago.

Instead of travelling to Tobago, the suspect reportedly wrapped the 22-year-old's dismembered body in plastic and stuffed it into the suitcase following which he hired a taxi and asked the driver that he was delivering valuables for his mother at a location located at Pine Avenue off the Eastern Main Road in Valencia.

Police also got hold of the alleged driver who confirmed the along the rough dirt road he complained about the heavy load dragging down the vehicle after which Moore told him to offload the suitcase at the side of the roadway.

Later that day, the suspect with the assistance of a Pine Avenue resident and a wheelbarrow moved the suitcase to Oropouche Road, around 500 feet away from that location and then dumped it into a nearby pond however the suitcase did not sank.

On Thursday, July 17, a team from Hunters Search and Rescue found the suitcase floating during an extensive research mission. Led by Captain Vallence Rambharat, the team pulled out the suitcase only to find the dead body inside it.

Following the discovery, police launched an extensive search and initially suspected her boyfriend to be the killer however his name was clearly within a few hours after it was confirmed that it was Moore who borrowed the suitcase from his neighbour.

The suspect is allegedly on the run at present and the incident has sent shockwaves across the country. MP Shivanna Sam together with MP Wayne Sturge also took time to visit the shattered home of the young lady Candice Honore, whose innocent life was brutally stolen.

The ministers met her family members and consoled her father, reiterating their commitment towards catching the killer.