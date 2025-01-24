Guyana ready to welcome deported nations amid Trump’s mass deportation plans: VP Jagdeo

VP Jagdeo said if the Guyanese are deported back home, this will be home to them.

The Vice President of Guyana, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, on Thursday, expressed the government’s readiness to accept nationals of Guyana who might be affected in the United States due to President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans. He revealed these plans while speaking during a press conference at Freedom House on Robb Street.

Dr Jagdeo said that the government will take its people back if they are deported and added that Guyana has accepted other nationalities like Venezuelans and would not turn their own away.

His comments came in response to questions from the media relating to the government’s plans by the new administration in the USA to boost policing of illegal immigration in cities with major populations of migrants.

According to the Vice President, if the Guyanese are deported back home, this will be home to them and the government does not have much of a choice but to welcome them back with open arms.

Furthermore, the Vice President noted that there would be an efficient and effective verification before accepting these individuals, to ensure that no other nationalities are being deported to Guyana. With this, Dr Jagdeo has expressed his commitment towards the Guyanese diaspora.

Notably, on Monday, Trump signed executive orders to enhance operations of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in sensitive areas, expanding expedited deportations for undocumented immigrants as well as aiming to end birthright citizenship.

Trump has further vowed to strengthen immigration laws and roll back Biden-era policies which he believes have encouraged a rise in undocumented immigration. In an official statement, the US President has pledged to start the mass deportation of millions of undocumented migrants as soon as possible.

Guyana and the USA have shared a healthy relationship in terms of diplomatic and bilateral ties and the two nations have held commitment towards each other since several years now, however, these new policies being brought by Trump are believed to have effects on the global ties.