Trinidad: Off-duty cop killed in tragic Siparia road crash

Sean Gaskill, who was off duty at the time, was driving east along Siparia Old Road when his vehicle reportedly collided with the rear of a brown Nissan NP300 near Colley Street, according to investigators

Trinidad and Tobago: A police constable was reportedly killed in a devastating road traffic collision along the Siparia Old Road, in Trinidad and Tobago, on Sunday, August 2, 2026, around 5:40 p.m., in the evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sean Gaskill, who was assigned to the Siparia Police Station.

The fatal crash occurred near the vicinity of Colley Street and allegedly involved motor vehicles TAS 7275 and TDR 4988.

As per the reports, Gaskill was off duty when he was driving the vehicle TAS 7275, and was travelling east towards Siparia when the vehicle collided with the right rear of vehicle TDR 4988, a brown Nissan NP300.

The Emergency Health Services personnel along with the investigators from the Highway Patrol and Road policing Unit (HPPRT), led by Inspector Gosine, immediately dispatched and responded to the scene.

The Emergency Health Services personnels further examined the victim’s body and subsequently pronounced him dead.

According to the reports, Gaskill was known for his endearing commitment to serve the public, and the fatal crash has reportedly raised serious concerns about road safety in the area. The incident has allegedly sparked conversations about the need for improved traffic regulations.

The people of Trinidad and Tobago are mourning the loss of the dedicated police officer as the colleagues and friends of Gaskill remember him as a passionate and hardworking officer who always put the needs of others first.

The local community has expressed their condolences to Gaskill’s family. Furthermore, the investigations are continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision as the focus remains on honoring his memory and ensuring that such tragedies are prevented in the future.