2026-08-03 13:55:03
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Trinidad: Off-duty cop killed in tragic Siparia road crash

Sean Gaskill, who was off duty at the time, was driving east along Siparia Old Road when his vehicle reportedly collided with the rear of a brown Nissan NP300 near Colley Street, according to investigators

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: A police constable was reportedly killed in a devastating road traffic collision along the Siparia Old Road, in Trinidad and Tobago, on Sunday, August 2, 2026, around 5:40 p.m., in the evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sean Gaskill, who was assigned to the Siparia Police Station.

The fatal crash occurred near the vicinity of Colley Street and allegedly involved motor vehicles TAS 7275 and TDR 4988.

As per the reports, Gaskill was off duty when he was driving the vehicle TAS 7275, and was travelling east towards Siparia when the vehicle collided with the right rear of vehicle TDR 4988, a brown Nissan NP300.

The Emergency Health Services personnel along with the investigators from the Highway Patrol and Road policing Unit (HPPRT), led by Inspector Gosine, immediately dispatched and responded to the scene.

The Emergency Health Services personnels further examined the victim’s body and subsequently pronounced him dead.

According to the reports, Gaskill was known for his endearing commitment to serve the public, and the fatal crash has reportedly raised serious concerns about road safety in the area. The incident has allegedly sparked conversations about the need for improved traffic regulations.

The people of Trinidad and Tobago are mourning the loss of the dedicated police officer as the colleagues and friends of Gaskill remember him as a passionate and hardworking officer who always put the needs of others first.

The local community has expressed their condolences to Gaskill’s family. Furthermore, the investigations are continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision as the focus remains on honoring his memory and ensuring that such tragedies are prevented in the future.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Nazim Burke, right.
Uncategorised

Nazim Burke resigns as Grenada opposition leader

2026-08-03 12:24:30

Uncategorised

Jamaica: NHT to Spend $39.4 Billion on housing solutions

2026-08-03 12:24:30

PM Holness while addressing people
Uncategorised

Hurricane Elsa continues to move across eastern Caribbean Sea, says PM Ho...

2026-08-03 12:24:30

Antigua and Barbuda launch a new app for the tourists
Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda releases a "tourist friendly app" for travelers

2026-08-03 12:24:30

Man charged for stealing and selling car of Dead Florida Couple, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Man charged for stealing and selling car of Dead Florida Couple

2026-08-03 12:24:30

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda: Govt, Farmers agree on $13 per dozen wholesale price...

2026-08-03 12:24:30

Trinidad and Tobago

U.S. citizen Kawandy Dixon killed, three others critical after deadly min...

2026-08-03 12:24:30

Jamaica

Jamaica’s Tina Clayton runs 10.76s PB, claims silver in World Championshi...

2026-08-03 12:24:30