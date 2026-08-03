2026-08-03 13:54:35
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Christina Williams crowned Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2026

The Portland attorney-at-law was crowned Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2026 on Emancipation Day and will serve as Jamaica’s cultural ambassador while promoting youth development and national heritage.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

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Updated

Jamaica: Christina Williams from Portland has been named Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2026 after she won the national competition at Independence Village, National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston on Saturday night. She was also selected as the country’s newest cultural ambassador following the coronation held on Emancipation Day.

Dr Melissa Flinch from Manchester took the place of first runner-up, while Danielle Cox of Kingston and St Andrew secured the 2nd runner-up position. Williams also took home several sectional awards during the competition, which included Most Culturally Aware, Most Active in the Community, Most Poised, and Best Parish Project.

The 28-year-old attorney-at-law is a development advisor and serves as the Head of Information Privacy and Protection at the Jamaica National Heritage Trust.

Prior to the national finals, she also won the Portland Festival Queen title and outlined her plans to expand her “Path to Purpose” initiative, with an aim to support 20,000 young Jamaicans through education, leadership, entrepreneurship and community service.

Williams said that she wants to use the Festival Queen platform to promote Jamaican culture and also create more opportunities for young people across the island. AHer victory also marks the first national Festival Queen title for Portland in 27 years.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness also extended his congratulations for Williams and other participants of the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2026 via an official Facebook post. It read, “Congratulations to Christina Williams on being crowned our Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2026! I also want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to First Runner-Up, Dr. Melissa Flinch, representing Manchester, and Second Runner-Up, Danielle Cox, representing Kingston and St. Andrew.

The Miss Jamaica Festival Queen pageant remains one of the country’s signature cultural events, highlighting leadership, community service, and parish pride while also selecting an ambassador to represent Jamaica’s heritage throughout the year.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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