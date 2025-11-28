Trinidad and Tobago: 23-year-old shot dead outside Basik’s Mini Mart

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Israel Collin.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 23-year-old man lost his life after he was shot multiple times in Basik’s Mini Mart at Sandy River, Mason Hall on Tuesday, November 25. The victim has been identified as Israel Collin, also known as “Skeng”.

One of the suspects in the murder of a 23-year-old Israel Colli has been arrested by the police officers.

According to the police report, around 8:10pm, the victim was standing outside of Basik’s Mini Mart at Sandy River, when suddenly a grey Nissan Tiida came in front of him and stopped.

A few seconds later the doors of the vehicle opened and several men who were armed came out and opened fire at the victim, hitting him multiple times following which he fell on the road. After hitting the victim they fled the scene in the same vehicle.

The police officers were contacted at the scene by the bystander and upon reaching the officers found the victim lying in the middle of the road, showing no response. Medical officers checked him and officially pronounced him dead at the scene.

After that the authorities launched an investigation into the matter and during the investigation Crime Scene Investigators recovered 24 spent 9mm shell casings.

The officials also stated that they received a tip about the whereabouts of one of the suspects, and upon reaching the location they arrested a man resident of Mason Hall along Northside Road in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old Collin.

Officials also urged the resident to help them to identify the suspects in the ongoing case while stating, if anyone has any information about the suspects or about their whereabouts, then they are to contact the officials. The people can also visit the nearest police station in their locality to share the new information.

The identity of the suspect is not disclosed by the officials as they are still investigating the matter.