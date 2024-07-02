Friday, 19th July 2024
Cat 5 Beryl prompts Hurricane Watch for Cayman Islands, residents urged to prepare

This announcement signifies that hurricane conditions are possible within the next 48 hours. Residents must take immediate precautions to protect themselves, their families, and their properties.

Tuesday, 2nd July 2024

Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Cayman Islands as of 4 am today. The elevated status to a Hurricane Watch is due to the anticipated trajectory and speed of Hurricane Beryl, who is traveling west-northwest from the Windward Islands. The Acting Deputy Governor, Eric Bush, in his capacity as the Acting Chairman of the National Hazard Management Council, under the advice of the Chief Meteorological Officer of the Cayman Islands National Weather Service and the Director of Hazard Management Cayman Islands made the decision following a briefing early this morning. This announcement signifies that hurricane conditions are possible within the next 48 hours. Residents must take immediate precautions to protect themselves, their families, and their properties. The Cayman Islands National Weather Service is monitoring Hurricane Beryl, which, as of 10:00 pm, was located 840 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. The Government of the Cayman Islands encouraged the residents to remain vigilant and stay updated with the latest weather developments and to keep themselves prepared for the worst effects of the Category 5 Hurricane. According to the forecasters, as of 5 am on Tuesday, Hurricane Beryl remains a Category 5 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph. It is the earliest Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic basic on record. Meanwhile, a Hurricane Warning is in effect for Jamaica and a Hurricane Watch as Beryl is anticipated to hit the island on Wednesday morning. Current Warnings and Watches across the Caribbean:
  • The government of the Cayman Islands has issued a Hurricane Watch for all of the Cayman Islands.
  • A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Jamaica.
  • A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Grand Cayman, Little Cayman, and Cayman Brac.
  • A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for South coast of Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque westward to the border with Haiti and South coast of Haiti from the border with the Dominican Republic to Anse d'Hainault.

Monica Walker

