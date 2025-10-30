Tobago records 7th murder for 2025 as 44-year-old fatally shot in Calder Hall 

Around 11:15 pm on Tuesday, a relative of the victim was at Four Roads in Tobago when he heard a series of explosions.

Trinidad and Tobago: The island of Tobago has recorded its seventh murder for 2025 following a shooting incident which took place in Calder Hall. The police officials confirmed that the deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Reynold “Butcher” Alleyne of Four Roads, Calder Hall.

According to police reports, around 11:15 pm on Tuesday, a relative of the victim was at Four Roads in Tobago when he heard a series of explosions. A few moments later, Alleyne was found lying motionless on the roadway with several gunshot wounds.

The relatives rushed him to the Scarborough General Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. Dr Cudjoe pronounced the victim dead at 11 42 pm with the cause of death being severe gunshot injuries.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent Earl Elie said that the investigators have not yet established any motive for this murder. Police officials are saying that they will be reviewing the CCTV footage from the area and will also be interviewing the residents to find the exact reasons behind this fatal killing.

In a separate incident, police also responded to reports of a shooting in Whim, Tobago, on Tuesday. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing, said the police.

Till now, the island has recorded only seven murders this year while up to this point in 2024, Tobago had recorded around 23 murders which was more than three times the current figure.