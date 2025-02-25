Antigua and Barbuda gear up to host landmark 43rd Caribbean Travel Marketplace this May

Minister of Tourism, Charles Fernandez, also invited everyone to be part of this exciting event, highlighting the significance of the 43rd Caribbean Travel Marketplace.

Antigua and Barbuda is all set to host the 43rd edition of the highly anticipated Caribbean Travel Marketplace from May 18 to 22, 2025. The week-long event will feature exciting events including Responsible Tourism Day, Caribbean Travel Forum and an all-new Direct Booking Summit.

While announcing the development, the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association said that that the registration is now open for the CTM. “Buyer and supplier registration is now open at www.chtamarketplace.com. Event partnership opportunities are available; to inquire, please email information@caribbeanhotelandtourism.com,” added CHTA.

It added that this marks the first time the twin-island nation is hosting the premier business-to-business tourism event of the region which will bring together global buyers and regional suppliers to build new business connections while positioning the region on an international stage.

Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez also invited everyone to be part this exciting event. He said that this is an exciting time for the country as they prepare to welcome the valued tourism partners from across the world to Antigua and Barbuda.

He expressed his pleasure in showcasing the beauty and culture of the destination as the host country for the 43rd CTM. According to him, the event fosters meaningful collaborations that drive business growth and economic success across the region and said that his team is certainly looking forward to welcoming the guests to the island’s shores for a truly immersive and productive Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2025.

Meanwhile, the CEO of CHTA Vanessa Ledesma called Caribbean Travel Marketplace more than just a trade event and said that it is a catalyst for business growth, partnership and innovation in the tourism industry of the region. He added that as they are bringing marketplace to Antigua and Barbuda for the very first time, they are excited to create several new opportunities for the members, to boost international collaborations and to showcase the diversity of the Caribbean hospitality as well as tourism product.

With several new program elements, CTM 2025 will be a crucial moment in the industry’s continued evolution, she added.

Special events calendar for Caribbean Travel Marketplace

This year’s Marketplace will feature an expanded agenda, including new activations as well as platforms to provide resources and insights that will further boost not only CHTA members but also the greater industry at large.

Sunday, May 18 – Responsible Tourism Day

A dedicated day which will highlight sustainable tourism initiatives, community engagement as well as best practices for boosting long term environmental and cultural preservation.

Monday, May 19 – Caribbean Travel Forum

A high level gathering of public as well as private sector leaders which will be focused on tackling the most pressing tourism challenges of the region. This forum will also honour outstanding achievements in the industry with prestigious awards.

Thursday, May 22 – Direct Booking Summit, Caribbean Edition

This is a brand-new addition to the CTM and during this event, participants will explore the latest digital marketing strategies, AI driven solutions as well as technology trends which will be aimed at maximizing direct online bookings and enhancing the digital competitiveness of the region.