Trinidad and Tobago honours heroes at 56th National Awards Ceremony, celebrating bravery and cultural legacy

Trinidad and Tobago: The 56th National Awards ceremony honoring citizens who have shown exceptional courage, talent, and service concluded yesterday with the prestigious award going to the likes of the late Anil Bheem, Akil De Vignes, Dshawn Hamilton and Terrance David, and last but not least Michael Wiggins.

Among the honorees was the late Anil Bheem, a Trinidad and Tobago beloved radio announcer, vocalist, and cultural icon, who is remembered for closing every broadcast with the words: “There’s a spark of divinity within each of us. Locate that divine spark and everything will fall into place, it will be just fine, it will be just mellow. Love you, T&T.”

Though she passed away in February 2023, Bheem was recognised retrospectively for her outstanding contribution to culture.

Also recognised for bravery yesterday was Dshawn Hamilton and Terrance David, both residents of Sea Lots who both bravery despite warnings of explosion from other citizens rushed to pull a man from a burning car on the Beetham Highway, on September 5th, 2024. With their heroic actions not only saving a life but challenged the negative stereotypes often attached to their community.

Set to receive the Bronze Hummingbird Medal is Akil De Vignes and Michael Wiggins who both risked their lives to save citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

Akil De Vignes was honored for rescuing a 4-year-old child after risking his life to climb a Ferris wheel at MovieTowne’s Carousel Park to rescue the child who was dangling from a pod in July.

De Vignes expressed that he never expected to receive national attention for his act of bravery but will accept the award with pride and joy, sharing the honour with his family and friends.

Last but not least is Michael Wiggins also known on Facebook as Prince Lucky Wiggins who also received the Bronze, Hummingbird Medal for his heroic acts back on September 8, 2024 when he single handedly rescued 2 people who were about to drown.

According to sources, the day of the fretful event and heroic act took place at Sunflower Beach, Blanchisseuse, when Wiggins realized that Anthony Charles, his wife and another person were struggling in the waters.

Wiggins, without a second thought, risked his own life and rushed into the choppy waters to rescue the people but tragically only managed to rescue two persons of the three in the water, as Anthony Charles reportedly drowned.

Witnesses recall that upon realisation that Anthony had drowned, Wiggins broke down into tears for he wanted to rescue all three individuals.

Trinidad and Tobago honors the stories and acts of courage expressed by their citizens as the courage, culture, and compassion embody the very spirit of Trinidad and Tobago.