PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar honors Trinidad and Tobago’s 2025 World Athletics Championships Medalists with National Awards

Speaking at a press conference held alongside the athletes, Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar thanked gold medallist Keshorn Walcott and 400 metres silver medallist Jereem Richards for flying high the Trinidad and Tobago colors at the World Championships.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar met the Trinidad and Tobago’s medal-winning athletes from the 2025 World Athletics Championships to issue a national thanks and rewards for their hard work in representing Trinidad and Tobago at the 2025 World Athletics Championships that took place from September 13 to 21 in Tokyo. In the same event the Trinbago Knight Riders were also honoured for clinching the CPL 2025 Title.

Speaking at a press conference held alongside the athletes, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar thanked gold medallist Keshorn Walcott and 400 metres silver medallist Jereem Richards for flying high the Trinidad and Tobago colors at the World Championships.

The Prime Minister went on to speak of the awards that the Cabinet decided will be rewarded to the athletes for their remarkable works.

Rewards

Beginning with gold medallist Keshorn Walcott, in accordance to the Cabinet policy, Walcott is set to receive $500,000, additionally the Eastern regional multipurpose sporting facility in Sangre Grande will be renamed ‘the Keshon Walcott multipurpose sporting facility’.

“You made the entire CARICOM proud as well, when Trinidad and Tobago wins, the entire CARICOM wins.” Furthermore, the Prime Minister expressed that they think Walcott will serve well as a sports ambassador for Trinidad and Tobago which will entitle him to a grant of a diplomatic passport that will allow him to travel everywhere with no hustle.

“We hope to work with you to mentor our younger ones, do some mentorships and training because you have such great experience and such talent.” The Prime Minister expressed her looking forward to seeing Walcott working with the younger generation to further their sports by sharing his experience and talents with the rest of the youth.

For 400 metres silver medallist Jereem Richards, according to Cabinet policy, he is set to receive $250,000 for making Trinidad and Tobago proud, with much more to come to him as he is young, and the ministers and she will work it out and discuss with him on the rest of the rewards.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say this but I will, I'm glad you won that match in Guyana” the Prime Minister went on to honor the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for their win against Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 21.

After discussions with the Cabinet, the TKR will be given a Chaconia Gold Medal of Trinidad and Tobago on September 24 at the Republic Day Award Ceremony. Furthermore Kieron Pollard is to be named as the sports ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago as he has made the country proud for his cricketing ability in the Indian Premier League and in the Caribbean Premier League.

Additionally, the team captain Nicholas Pooran will also be made a sports ambassador and granted a diplomatic passport to go around and represent Trinidad and Tobago. Further discussions are set to be had with the ministry of sports.

“There’s so much more we can all do together.” Prime Minister Kamla went on to ask both the players and the backup team of TKR to help mentor the youths.

Trinidad and Tobago Tokyo athletic champions returned home on Monday, September 22 to a welcoming reception led by Phillip Watts, the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs which also included sprinter Leah Bertrand, in the VIP Lounge of the Piarco International Airport.

The rewards awarded to the athletes for flying the red, white and black colors high were given in accordance with the 2018 National Incentives and Rewards Framework after the Prime Minister sat with the Cabinet to discuss and decide what would be a good reward for their fine representation of Trinidad and Tobago at the Tokyo Championships.

The framework that was implemented in 2018, the government is set to provide cash bonuses to athletes who won medals at high-level international competitions.

The 2018, National Incentives and Rewards Framework outlines that for a World Championship gold, an athlete is entitled to a $500,000 bonus. Winning a silver medal would earn an athlete $250,000, with $150,000 for an athlete who wins bronze.

All athletes honored received the rewards with gratitude as they looked forward to further serving their country by representing Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean and at international stages.