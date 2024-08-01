St Kitts and Nevis partners with Taiwan to launch Phase 2 of Recycling Project

The phase 2 of this important project is being funded by the International Conservation Development Fund (ICDF) and implemented by the Department of Environment and the Taiwan Technical Mission.

The phase 2 of this important project is being funded by the International Conservation Development Fund (ICDF) and implemented by the Department of Environment and the Taiwan Technical Mission. It aims to reducing waste and promoting a healthy environment. The agreement was signed on Wednesday at the St Kitts Marriott Resort.

Minister for Sustainable Development, Dr Joyelle Clarke shared the update on her official Facebook account and noted, “It marks a significant step as we collectively continue to transition our Federation under the Sustainable Island State Agenda.”

She also said that this expansion is a clear signal that the Government is committed to actualise a sustainable St. Kitts and Nevis and requires them to shift into a higher gear.

Clarke mentioned that the first phase of this project marked just the beginning, and the government is intensifying its efforts and execution strategies.

The administration is hoping to introduce a paper recycling system, establish a standard operating procedure for government collection, upgrading equipment at the recycling plants on both islands and strengthen strategic planning and public awareness.

Expressing her optimism about this project, the Minister outlined, “I am optimistic for the future of this project and eager to commence operation as we work towards a Sustainable Island State.”

Notably, the first phase of the project was implemented in July 2021 and was funded by the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF). It was executed through a partnership with Taiwan Technical Mission and the Department of Environment.

This phase targeted plastic bottles and metal cans while significantly reducing the plastic waste in the Federation as well as cultivating positive environmental practices.

According to the information, phase two (2) of the recycling project aims to widen the scope of the recycling initiative by capturing cardboard waste, strengthen public awareness, assist in establishing a standard waste collection mechanism and reduce waste through strategic planning and effective policies over a three-year period from 2024 and concluding in 2027.

During the ceremony yesterday, Minister Joyelle Clarke expressed her gratitude to the Ambassador Michael Lin and the government of China (Taiwan) for supporting the island nation in taking these small yet significant steps.

She also highlighted that the phase 1 of the project was highly successful as the Ministry collected thousands of plastic bottles from the island and conducted rigorous public campaigns to make the public aware about the same.

Clarke also urged the general public to join hands with the ministry and recycle plastic and take other steps which are environmentally friendly in order to make the Solid Waste Management and Recycling Project a huge success.

The Sustainable Minister further hoped that the next phase will also turn out to be highly successful with St Kitts and Nevis moving several steps forward in its goal to achieve the Sustainable Island State Agenda by 2030.