2026-08-03 13:54:42
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaica names 42 athletes for World Under-20 Championships in Oregon

Three Jamaican athletes enter the championships as world leaders in their events, with Shanoya Douglas, Gary Card and Joseph Salmon among the country's top medal hopes.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Jamaica: Forty-two athletes will be representing Jamaica at the World Under-20 Championships, which will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from August 5 to August 9, 2026.

The team is made up of 25 males and 17 females, with around 1,800 athletes expected to participate in the tournament. They qualified for the championships after winning 5 medals at the 2022 edition in Lima, Peru.

Three athletes have achieved world number one rankings in their events. In the women’s 100 meter and 200 meter, Shanoya Douglas led both the categories after she set personal best times of 10.98 and 22.14 seconds. She is the favorite for the 200 meter event and also a medal contender in the 100 meters, where American sprinter Mia Maxwell is also among the top competitors.

Joseph Salmon leads the men's discus, having achieved a best throw of 67.55 meters. This throw is almost four meters farther than the second-ranked competitor, making him a strong contender to win the gold medal.

Gary Card also tops the world rankings in the men’s 100 meter category. The national junior record holder clocked 9.93 seconds and will have to compete against strong contenders like United States’ Tate Taylor, South Africa’s Marko Ferreira, and Britain’s Jake Odey Jordan. He is also among the best contenders in the 200 meters after he ran a personal best of 20.28 seconds.

Douglas and Card were members of the squads that won the gold in the sprint relay at the World Championships in Lima. The women’s 4x100 meters relay team is aiming for their 4th consecutive title, while the men’s team is also expected to challenge for a top 3 finish.

Other medal contenders are Tiana Marshall in the women’s 100 meter hurdles and Michael Andre Edwards in the men’s triple jump. They also placed 4th in their respective events.

The team is projected to win five medals. Douglas is expected to win a gold medal in the 200-meter race and a silver medal in the 100-meter race. Salmon is projected to win a gold medal in the discus throw. Card is expected to win a silver medal in the men’s 100-meter race. The women’s 4x100 meters relay team might also win a gold.

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Police keeping order in Dominica as Hurricane Maria deaths reach 27

2026-08-03 10:37:52

Carenage Harbor in St George's, Grenada. ©Richard Cummins/Newscom
Uncategorised

'Grenada sets stage for sustainable growth' – IMF

2026-08-03 10:37:52

Sandals Grande Antiguan Resort and Spa.
Uncategorised

‘Millions’ could be lost after Sandals closure, says union

2026-08-03 10:37:52

Uncategorised

Shocking: A boat with 7 decomposed dead bodies found floating in Grenada

2026-08-03 10:37:52

Grenada

Alliyah Sandy wins crown of Miss Grenada 2024, walked away with six more...

2026-08-03 10:37:52

Dominica

Dominica: Melissa Skerrit shares photos of 60 resilient homes to be hande...

2026-08-03 10:37:52

Jamaica

Jamaica: St Catherine man pleads guilty for taking $1M for car he never o...

2026-08-03 10:37:52

Trinidad and Tobago

Seven in custody as search intensifies for missing Tobago toddler Angelo...

2026-08-03 10:37:52