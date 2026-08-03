‘Bob Marley: One Love’ actor Brian-Todd Boucher shot dead in Jamaica

Police said Brian-Todd Anthony Boucher was shot shortly after arriving in Jamaica from New York.

Jamaica: The 43-year-old actor, Brian-Todd Anthony Boucher, who starred in the 2024 film “Bob Marley: One Love”, was shot and killed in Waterford in St Catherine, Jamaica, on Saturday night.

According to Jamaica Constabulary Forces, Boucher, who was also known as “Ajoy” or “Ras Ajai,” had arrived in Jamaica from New York only a few hours before the attack.

Police said that the actor was walking along a road in Waterford together with a 37-year-old man when a car full of armed men stopped nearby. One of the attackers exited the car, opened fire on the two men and fled the scene.

Boucher was taken to the Spanish Town General Hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead. The second victim is still alive and remains under medical observation in the hospital.

The case is under investigation by the St Catherine South Police. Officers have not announced any motive for the shooting, while no arrests have been so far.

Brian-Todd Anthony Boucher played the role of Jamaican gangster Claudie Massop in Bob Marley: One Love. The movie revolves around the life of the famous reggae musician Bob Marley and was an international success.

The news of the man’s death has shocked the actor’s fans and other people in the entertainment industry. They are expressing their sadness and tributes for the artist on social media.

One individual said, “What a tragic loss, may his legacy live on. Sending love and strength to his family and friends.” Another fan commented, “This looks like it was a paid hit, said day the man land, he was taking out a few hours late. I wonder if he got himself mixed up in a things.”

Police are still working on the case and are asking individuals with any information about the shooting that may help find those responsible to contact the police.