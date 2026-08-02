Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls reach Commonwealth Games netball final after defeating Australia

Jamaica will face New Zealand in Sunday’s Commonwealth Games final after edging defending champions Australia 46-45, securing a place in a second consecutive title match.

Jamaica: Jamaica's Sunshine Girls defeated defending champions and world number one ranked Australia by scoring a sensational one goal 46-45 win in the semi-final of the netball competition at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

The win was revenge for a narrow defeat to the Diamonds in the 2022 final in Birmingham, England, and saw Jamaica through to back-to-back Commonwealth Games finals.

Jamaica is now set to face New Zealand in Sunday's final on August 2, 2026, a rematch of their Pool B game earlier in the week which the Kiwis won 53-48. New Zealand reached the final after beating England 61-54 in their semi-final.

The Sunshine Girls took the lead by three goals after the first quarter, 13-10, and went into half-time ahead 23-21. Australia fought back to level the scores at 35-35 by the end of the third quarter before edging in front 38-37 early in the fourth.

Jamaica held on doggedly despite Australia scoring the last three goals of the game, according to reports, with Sophie Dwyer missing two attempts in the final two minutes of play.

The result snapped Australia's undefeated run in the tournament. The Diamonds had gone through their five pool matches unbeaten and were considered heavy favourites heading into the semi-final, played in front of a near-capacity crowd at the Hydro arena that reportedly included Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate.

Romelda Aiken-George top-scored for Jamaica with 29 goals from 32 attempts, while Shanice Beckford added 17 from 18 attempts.

Shamera Sterling-Humphrey, during a post game interview noted, “If anybody had to do it, it would have been the Jamaicans”

Sunday's final will mark Jamaica's bid for a maiden Commonwealth Games netball gold medal, with Australia missing out on the title match for the first time since netball joined the Games programme in 1998, according to reports.