Saint Lucia: Soufrière ranked World’s second happiest travel destination

Soufrière earned a Happy Place score of 95.2 after more than one million travel reviews were analysed, placing the Saint Lucian town second globally behind Tulum, Mexico, in JustCover’s latest ranking.

Saint Lucia: Soufrière, Saint Lucia, has been ranked as the second happiest travel destination in the world in a new ranking by Irish travel insurance company JustCover.

JustCover noted that it analysed more than one million online travel reviews to see how often travellers used such words expressing genuine happiness while describing attractions across 155 destinations worldwide.

The findings were combined into a "Happy Place" score out of 100 for each destination. Soufrière recorded a score of 95.2, claiming the second position following Tulum, Mexico, which topped the ranking with a perfect score of 100, according to reports.

Oaxaca, Mexico, and Las Vegas, United States, tied for third place with scores of 88.0 each. Maui, United States, followed in fifth place with 84.6, while New York City rounded out the top six with 81.5.

Soufrière is home to the Pitons, twin volcanic peaks along Saint Lucia's southwestern coast that is home to one of the Caribbean’s most recognisable landmarks. These peaks hold the UNESCO World Heritage status.

The town also provides access to the Sulphur Springs, described as the Caribbean's only drive-in volcano, where visitors can enjoy mineral mud baths.

In addition to its natural attractions, Soufrière offers a wide range of water activities, including snorkelling near the Pitons, as well as land adventures such as ATV tours. Its resorts and attractions have made the town one of Saint Lucia's most visited destinations for years.

The top 10 cities are as follows:

Tulum, Mexico 100

Soufrière, Saint Lucia 95.2

Oaxaca, Mexico 88.0

Las Vegas, United States 88.0

Maui, United States 84.6

New York City, United States 81.5

Cappadocia, Turkey 77.5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 75.2

Chicago, United States 74.0

Toronto, Canada 71.4