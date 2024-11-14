Saint Lucia: Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa undergo multimillion-dollar transformation

Saint Lucia: In a significant development, the renowned Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa in Saint Lucia has unveiled a multimillion-dollar upgrade that includes room renovations and new dining experiences.



The resort is the island’s most popular premium all inclusive resort and has completed the significant renovation project during the annual closure in September.



According to the information, these enhancements focused on major room transformations, wedding venues, dining experiences and a completely new Activity Pool deck as well as spa facilities that are set to enhance the overall guest experience across the resort.



By the end of November 2024, 25% of the resort’s rooms will be transformed completely as they are being fully renovated and will replace everything from electrical and plumbing to flooring and ceilings.



It is said that all of the resort’s 250 rooms are scheduled to be upgraded with its completion anticipated by the end of 2025.



Moreover, the oceanfront Sanctuary Spa has also undergone a total refresh with all six treatment rooms completely updates with new sinks, countertops as well as LED mirrors that will create an inviting space for rejuvenation.



The two steam rooms inside the spa have been retiled while the bathrooms have been upgraded with new fixtures, tiles, sinks, toilets and showers.



One of the major improvements at the resort includes an iconic Eternity Beach wedding venue where a new deck replaces the sand aisle and it creates a breathtaking infinity edge backdrop for weddings in Saint Lucia.



The resort is well renowned among international travellers, and recently, it was also featured in the Triventure Film Finding Love In Saint Lucia, which premiered on Prime Video.



The film is made inside the Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa and Serenity at Coconut Bay, and it perfectly shows the beauty of the location, which is perfect for couples looking to escape from the city hustle for their honeymoon.