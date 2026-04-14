Trinidad: Veteran business leader Wayne Yip Choy found dead; police suspect suicide

Police responded to the residence around 2 pm where Yip Choy was found and officials said there were no immediate signs of foul play as investigations continue.

Trinidad and Tobago: The business community of Trinidad and Tobago is mourning the loss of veteran executive Wayne Yip Choy who was found dead at his Westmoorings residence on Monday afternoon. Police believes the death to be a case of suicide with investigations still ongoing.

According to preliminary reports, officers responded to the residence around 2 pm where Yip Choy was found. Officials indicated that there were no immediate signs of foul play and investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

Yip Choy was widely recognised as a transformative figure in the local manufacturing sector across Trinidad and Tobago with a career spanning decades. He began his leadership journey in 1976 at Sweetheart Cakes Ltd which later evolved into Kiss Baking Company Ltd and that company has become one of the island nation’s most well-known brands.

Over the years, the deceased held several influential positions which included managing director of Caribbean Company and President of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association where he played a major role in shaping industry policy and growth.

One of the most notable chapters of his career came when he was appointed as the CEO of Angostura Holdings Ltd following the fallout from the CL Financial collapse. At the time, the company faced significant financial challenges, and Yip Choy was credited with helping to stabilise and reposition the organisation.

His tenure at Angostura reportedly ended in 2011 amid a high profile dispute over performance based compensation. The matter soon escalated into a lengthy legal battle which then concluded with a High Court ruling in his favour. At the time, Justice James Aboud awarded him $28 million in compensation.

Beyond his executive roles, Yip Choy also contributed at the board level, serving with companies such as Readymix (West Indies) Ltd and Trinidad Cement Ltd. His death has sent shockwaves through the corporate landscape, with many recalling his leadership during some of the sector’s most challenging periods.