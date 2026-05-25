2026-05-25 12:35:32
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Dominica under Flood Watch until 6 pm amid unstable weather conditions

Forecasters warned that heavy showers linked to a tropical wave could trigger flooding, landslides and dangerous sea conditions across Dominica, especially in low-lying and mountainous areas.

Written by WIC News Weather Desk

Published

Updated

Dominica: The Dominica Meteorological Service has issued a Flood Watch for the island effective from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today as unstable weather conditions continue to affect the area.

According to the bulletin, a low-level trough and tropical wave are generating moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms across Dominica. The officials said that this increases the risk of flooding, particularly in central and elevated communities.

Rainfall accumulations between one and two inches are possible during the warning period, added the DMS. Authorities warn that the deteriorating weather conditions could lead to swollen rivers and streams, excessive surface runoff, flooding of streets and low-lying bridges as well as landslides and falling rocks in vulnerable areas.

The Meteorological Service advised residents, especially those living in flood-prone and mountainous communities, to remain alert and exercise caution throughout the day. Officials also noted that the Flood Watch could be upgraded to a Flood Warning if conditions worsen.

Sea conditions are also expected to remain moderate to rough as the officials said that waves could reach up to eight feet along the eastern coast. Small craft operators and sea bathers are also being urged to exercise caution.

The DMS is also encouraging the residents to monitor official updates from the Dominica Meteorological Service and disaster management authorities as the weather system develops.

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Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.

WIC News Weather Desk

Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.

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