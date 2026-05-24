Jamaica: Restaurant owner killed, visiting doctor injured in shooting at Negril

A visiting Czech doctor was injured during a gun attack and robbery along Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril, Westmoreland on Friday night.

Jamaica: A restaurant owner was shot and killed, while a visiting Czech medical doctor was wounded during a gun attack and robbery along Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril, Westmoreland on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Nashon McGibbon, also known as “Bubba”, a businessman from Tigres Lane in West End, Negril.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said that the incident took place at around 8:40 pm, at some part of the beach which is near McGibbon’s Flag City Restaurant, close to Cayenne Beach. The victim was sitting with his three employees when they were attacked.

According to police reports, a motorcycle carrying two men approached the area. Witnesses told the officers that both men were wearing hooded sweatshirts which covered their faces. The attackers reportedly walked toward the group before pulling handguns and opening fire.

McGibbon tried to escape from the scene but was pursued into an open field by the shooters. He later collapsed to the ground after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. During the attack, the attackers stole two bags of cash before fleeing the scene on their motorcycle.

A Czech doctor, who was dining at the restaurant at the time of the shooting, was also injured. Police said that he was presented with his food when the shooting started. He was hit in the left shoulder by a bullet and was taken to a hospital in Negril, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

The police later found McGibbon lying face down with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper part of his body. He was taken to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital where he was declared dead.

Investigators are still continuing their probe into the incident. No arrests have been made as of now.