Police shooting in Jamaica leaves 25-year-old dead; INDECOM investigates

Locals have taken to social media questioning the police account, while INDECOM has launched an investigation amid rising concerns over use of force in Jamaica.

Jamaica: Shooting by the Jamaica Constabulary Force near Jobs Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Sunday morning, killed a 25-year-old male, identified as Okeffe Somers.

Also known as “Briss,” the deceased was a labourer from March Pen Road in Spanish Town. Police said that the officers on patrol received reports of armed men along Jobs Lane at around 12:45 am.

One of the suspects fled the scene, after the police arrived. Somers appeared from under the bed and had a gun aimed at the police. The police opened fire at the armed man in self-defence. Somers sustained several gunshot wounds.

The officers also recovered a .357 Magnum Revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition that he was holding tightly in his hands.

The officers at the crime scene took him to the Spanish Town Hospital for emergency medical treatment. He was pronounced dead by the doctors due to his injuries.

An investigation is started by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) into police action and the events which led to the shooting.

Locals have taken to social media and are questioning the actions of the police forces. Keisha Hines said, “lol this don’t sound right he pointed the gun but he did not fired it wow so he waited on the police to fired first Mmm that’s cute but lame.”

Dixon stated, “Yeah right very man that police kill where pointing gun at them but never fire at them smh,” while Bronston Casey reported, “We are doom has Jamaicans.. Justice system has collapsed. Police is not serving our interest.”

According to INDECOM, there have been 89 confirmed shootings involving Jamaican security forces. The statistics showed 12 incidents in January, which increased to 48 in February, 72 by mid-March, and 89 by April 6. Sources claim that the actual figures may have exceeded 100, but the authorities are trying to quote a lower number.