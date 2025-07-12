Jamaica: LIAT 2020 resumes flights after 5 years with new route to Montego Bay

The launch of the new route marked a significant milestone, symbolizing LIAT 2020’s unwavering commitment to enhancing connectivity across the Caribbean region.

Jamaica: Caribbean travel marks a memorable occasion on July 11,2025 as LIAT 2020 celebrated the resuming of its first commercial flight to the bustling city of Montego Bay, Jamaica after being non operational for the past five years.

The landmark event of unveiling a new route stood as a symbol of LIAT 2020 unwavering dedication to facilitate connectivity within the Caribbean regions.

The new service to Sangster International Airport, Jamaica's second largest airport, is anticipated to elevate the Caribbean travel experience, by opening the doors, help tourists have enriching cultural experiences and positively impact the region's economy.

The initiative by LIAT reflects its vision to meet the growing demand of Caribbean travel within the regions as well as expands its regional connection to aid citizens in regional intertravel.

Among the notable guests there to welcome the new flight route was Colin James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, the LIAT staff and the passengers that boarded the flight.

The first time passengers of the almost full flight were filled with anticipation and excitement as they have been looking forward to the flight route to be operational.

LIAT 2020 lands in Montego Bay

The flight landed at the Sangster International Airport, in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Friday, where it was welcomed with a water cannon salute.

Richard Vernon, the Montego Bay's Mayor, stated that the airline has filled a major gap in regional travel by the launch of its new domestic travel options connecting Kingston and Montego Bay as well as connecting Montego Bay to the wider Caribbean region.

Sandra Joseph, Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Tourism also welcomed the new connection between the two regions as she explained that Jamaica is Antigua and Barbuda’s second-largest regional market.

LIAT 2020 still stands on its mission of being a leader in the inter-regional fright with now featuring flights between the two bustling regions of Kingston and Montego Bay, aiming to increase cultural and economic ties between the two regions.

Redesigning of the Airline

The air company dedicated to serving the Caribbean looks forward to soaring into a new chapter as a new era is unfolding.

The company appears to be redesigning the airlines moving from its traditional name of LIAT 2020 to a new age of Liat Air as they hinted on their social media posts.

Today the company has officially unveiled the new redesign and introducing the new name of the airlines debuted to be Liat Air. The company revealed the update of their official redesign captioning it as a new vision taking place with purpose, guided by pride and ready for the next level of Liat Air, Pride of the Caribbean.