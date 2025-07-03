LIAT revives intra-island travel in Jamaica with Kingston–Montego Bay flights, starting July 11

Jamaica: LIAT Airlines is all set to make a significant comeback with the launch of the new domestic flights between Kingston and Montego Bay, scheduled for next Friday, July 11, 2025. The launch comes after a 5-year hiatus of the intra-island flights between the two major cities of Jamaica located on the opposite sides of the island.

Marking a significant accomplishment, the carrier will be operating out of the Sangster International Airport, reestablishing air service between Jamaica’s two biggest cities.

Chief Executive Officer of MBJ Airports Limited, Shane Munroe revealed at the Airport Forum happening at the Sangster International that LIAT airways will be operating with three flights a week going from Montego Bay, Kingston and Antigua and Barbuda. She emphasised that the service fits with the airport’s mission to strengthen regional connectivity and ease the travel of leisure as well as business passengers.

The return of domestic air service is anticipated to be a game-changing development for the island's transportation infrastructure by reducing the travel time between the two cities and driving growth in the tourism sector, commerce and medical logistics.

Easing the long travel hours for the citizens and tourists by reducing the travel time to just 25 minutes by air instead of the 2.5 hours by car and the 3.5 hours by bus to journey from Montego Bay and Kingston. A significant decrease that could transform convenience for tourists, businessmen and women and those going between the two cities for leisure.

LIAT’s new service to Antigua and Barbuda indicates a wider Caribbean airlift strategy with Sangster International serving as the growing hub for regional travels in the country. Enabling easier travel movements between Jamaica and its eastern neighbours.

The big news was met with excitement from the Jamaica citizens and those looking to move between the two regions as the Prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne took to social media to share the exciting news on his Facebook page.