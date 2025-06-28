Fraser-Pryce bids Farewell with 3rd-place finish at Jamaica trials, secures spot at World Championships

The crowd erupted with admiration as the sprint legend completed her final race at the National Stadium in St. Andrew, leaving fans wanting more.

Jamaica: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica’s track and field athlete, finished in third position with a time of 10.91 seconds at the Jamaica National Trials finals for the women's 100-meter race, potentially marking her final run on the island nation. The legendary sprinter has secured a spot on the World Championships which are scheduled to take place in Tokyo this September.

The crowd could not get enough of sprint legend after she completed her final race at the National Stadium in St Andrew. Fraser-Pryce walked around the venue to thunderous applause and appreciation for what has been a truly spectacular career.

According to the information, Tina Clayton stormed to victory in the Women’s 100m Final (Senior 20+), while Shericka Jackson finished second and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce third. Tina Clayton did not finish the race due to what appeared to be an injury.

The sprinter had announced the end of her illustrious career at the National Senior Championships in an intimate ceremony hosted by her longtime sponsor, Nike, at the AC Hotel. Affectionately known as the “Pocket Rocket” and “Mommy Rocket,” the athlete now prepares to retire after the 2025 season, ending an incredible chapter in sprinting history

Speaking at the ceremony, she thanked her sponsors and supporters who have been supporting her on the field and off the field for contributing to her success. She further promised to still keep on working towards developing the track and field sport in Jamaica and continue to shift the narrative of females and elite sprinting.

She expressed her gratitude before her sponsors, family members, select government officials, and the media, thanking them for their unwavering support and for celebrating her achievements. She added that when she takes to the track, she's not just running for herself, but for the people who have given her purpose and passion throughout her career.

The now 38-year-old legendary sprinter grew up in Kingston, Jamaica being raised by her mother alongside her two brothers. From primary school, her love for the sport was shown as she began competing in track and field events.

In highschool she began racing 100 metres in 11.57 seconds which was a promising number for a 16 year old. She proceeded to attend the University of Technology in Kingston where she improved and finished in 11.31 seconds which earned her a silver medal in the world championship placing fifth for her run in the heats of the 4 × 100-meter relay.

She went on to win gold in the 100m finishing in 10.78 seconds at the Beijing Olympics. She scored gold in 100 meters at the 2012 London Games and silver in 200 meters, 4 × 100-meter relay.

In the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games she earned a silver medal in 4 × 100-meter relay and in 100 meters she earned a bronze medal. Fast forward to her winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games in 4 × 100-meter relay and silver in 100 meters.