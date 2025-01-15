Bahamas: 27-year-old fatally shot in Big Pond, marking 1st homicide of 2025

The Bahamas Police stated that they have launched an investigation into the matter.

A 27-year-old was shot dead after midnight in the Bahamas on Monday. The victim was just outside his home at the Lakeshore Road at Big Pond when assailants in a black sedan approached and opened fire. As per official reports, the gunmen ran from the scene soon after.

The Bahamas Police stated that they have launched an investigation into the matter. As per initial information, the victim was not alone, as he was accompanied by two of his friends. It appears that he was the sole target of the assassins.

The officials are yet to disclose the identity of the victim who is the first reported “murder of 2025” for the Bahamas. He had sustained major gunshot wounds on his upper body and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

As per the police, 2025 has been more generous, as in 2024 the country had recorded over 11 murders within the first two weeks of entering New Year. As per official figures, just last year there was an 8 percent increase in homicide when compared with 2023.

Philip Davis Commits to Advance Police

To curb the increasing violence, and crime, Prime Minister Philip Davis said that his government is committed to facilitate the police with necessary resources to “dismantle gangs and significantly reduce murders this year.”

While speaking during his first meeting with the newly appointed Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles, PM Davis added that Government’s strategy is to focus on prevention.

“Our strategy focuses on prevention, proactive policing, prosecution, punishment, and rehabilitation, aiming to ensure that every Bahamian can live without fear,” the Prime Minister said.

His statement comes after the members of the public and the opposition Free National Movement have voiced concerns and frustrations regarding the growing crime trend in country. The opposition also called on government to release its plans on how it will proactively address the crisis.