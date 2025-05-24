LIAT 2020 launches new flights to Montego Bay starting July 11

The new route will operate three times a week, with flights from Antigua to Montego Bay on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Jamaica: Antigua based LIAT 2020 has announced the addition of new flights to Montego Bay in Jamaica. Beginning July 11, 2025, these services are part of the airline’s plan to continue expansion across the Caribbean.

While announcing the new development through its official Facebook account, the airline said, “New Route Alert! LIAT 20 is SOARING to Montego Bay, Jamaica! Starting 11 July 2025, LIAT 20 connects Antigua to the heart of the Caribbean vibes.”

The airline, which is already operating flights to Jamaica’s Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston will kick off service to the Sangster International Airport on the western side of the island.

According to the information, the new route will operate three times a week in each direction. The flights from VC Bird International Airport in Antigua to Jamaica’s Montego Bay will depart on every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday while the return flights from Montego Bay to Antigua are scheduled for every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

With these additional flights, the carrier now serves 13 Caribbean destinations through a network of 25 routes, and the current route map of the airline includes Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, St Vincent, Trinidad, Dominica, St Maarten, Tortola, Saint Lucia and St Kitts.

The airline further said that customers will soon be able to book their flights on its website on this new route. The airline is a low-cost airline, which has been operating out of Antigua and Barbuda. The company has been operating for a while in the region and is considered as one of the most reliable and best service providers across the Caribbean.

LIAT also halted its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed the same in August 2024. The airline started its operations slowly by integrating different Caribbean islands into its route and has been adding more flights to expand its services. Upon its successful launch LIAT has managed to hold a position in the Caribbean market with the help of the government of Antigua and Barbuda in cooperation with Air Peace.