Tuesday, 29th April 2025
LIAT 2020 names renowned soca artist Skinny Fabulous as first brand ambassador

LIAT 2020 CEO Hafsah Abdulsalam unveiled the airline’s new vision through its tagline 'SOAR', as the company names renowned soca artist Skinny Fabulous as its first brand ambassador.

Sunday, 27th April 2025

LIAT 2020 recently announced the addition of popular soca artist from St Vincent and the Grenadines Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle as its first ever Brand Ambassador. The announcement was made at a very lively launch event held at the Royalton Chic Resort on Friday, April 25, 2025. This announcement also marked their commitment to regional travel and culture.

Hafsah Abdulsalam, CEO of LIAT 2020 used the opportunity to present the airline’s restructured vision which they put forward in their tagline “SOAR”, an acronym highlighting the core values of Service excellence, Openness, Accountability, and Resilience.

Abdulsalam further stated that these qualities are at the core of what they do as a company. The airline also introduced their new ambassador, who according to them embodies these values and has a like mind in terms of improving the travel experience in the Caribbean.

Skinny Fabulous shared his enthusiasm for his partnership with LIAT and said, “I grew up on LIAT. This collaboration is not merely about endorsement, it holds personal significance for me.”

He went on to describe the relationship as very intimate and characterized it as a “marriage” to put forth the strength of the connection he sees between them. 

A Personal Connection Takes Flight

Skinny Fabulous, known for his dynamic stage presence and great display of Caribbean pride is to put his distinctive sound and cultural touch to the table for LIAT 2020’s mission. The airline looks to use this association to improve its footprint, spark regional travel, and honor the rich cultural tapestry of the Caribbean.

With a return to its core values and a familiar regional figure at the helm, LIAT 2020 is at the edge of a great new chapter which at the same time pays homage to the past and looks to the future of Caribbean air travel.

About Skinny Fabulous

Skinny Fabulous, born in St Vincent and the Grenadines, is a musician, singer, and songwriter. He is a five time Soca Monarch winner and is the first non-Trinidad and Tobago citizen to win the Carnival Road March title.

Monica Walker

